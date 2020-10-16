Celina’s Friday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures highs will be much cooler Friday afternoon compared to what was seen Thursday. This will allow temperatures to stay near normal highs for this time of year.

El Paso and Las Cruces can expect highs reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Along with cooler conditions the system will be providing the area with breezy to windy conditions.

El Paso and Las Cruces will start to see winds pick up this afternoon, reaching speeds of 10-20 mph.

Van Horn and Guadalupe Pass will see the strongest winds with speeds reaching 25-40 mph with stronger wind gusts.

The cooler fall like conditions will not last long as a warming trend begins Saturday.

Over the weekend temperatures will near record highs as they warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A weak cold front will cool temperatures down slightly by the start of next week however, temperatures will remain above average in the mid to upper 80s.

No rain chances are in the forecast for the next 9 days.