Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– After nearly a week of cooler temperatures the Borderland will see temperatures warm up into the 60s by Friday afternoon.

Friday breezy conditions will be more relevant across the Borderland. Windier areas can be seen east of the region, near Guadalupe Pass and Van Horn. Winds will reach 10-20 mph.

Friday night into Saturday a northwest system will move through the area. This system will allow temperatures too cool down into the upper 50s by the weekend.

The cool down will be short lived as warmer conditions will return by Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s come Monday of next week.

Highs will stay in the lower to mid 60s by Wednesday of next week.

A second system will pass through the Borderland Wednesday into Thursday.

This will allow for a noticeable temperature drop from the upper 50s into the lower 50s.

Rain chances remain out of the forecast for the next 9 days.