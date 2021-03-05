Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm conditions will remain in the forecast Friday afternoon with temperatures will stay near normal. Winds will be much calmer in the Borderland than what was seen Thursday.

Wind speeds will reach 5-15 mph in most areas across the region as they flow in from the northeast.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected for Saturday but will stay seasonal.

Weather will take a big turn on Sunday as winds stay calm and temperature highs rise.

Saturday through Monday temperature highs will jump up 10+ degrees.

Monday highs will reach the 80s and last into Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday our next system arrives in the region.

The system will allow for wind speeds to increase around 15-25 mph.

Along with increasing winds, temperatures will start to see a decline into the end of the week.

Temperatures should reach the 60s by Thursday dropping below average by the following weekend.