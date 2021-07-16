Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture will build up in the Borderland allowing for chances to rain to linger across the area. Expect the best chances for showers and storms during the afternoon to evening hours.

Temperatures are going to rise in the Borderland reaching highs in the 90s nearing normal.

Highs will rise above normal Saturday with increasing chances for rain.

Winds will stay calm throughout the Borderland with speeds reaching five to 15 miles per hour.

As storms form winds will increase that can cause strong wind speeds.

Rain chances will increase into the start of next week with heavy downpours expected.

Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s into the week.