Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9 News

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture continues to moves into the region from the east allowing for temperature highs to stay in the 60s and rain chances to linger.

Showers will continue to flow through the Borderland today into Saturday before warming up and clearing out.

Temperatures will remain below normal in the 60s for Friday but will see a quick warm up nearing the 90s as early as Sunday.

Sunday night the Borderland will begin to see the arrival of its next system, this will cause windy conditions reaching speeds of 20-30 mph.

Temperatures next week will stay above normal and conditions will stay quiet with temperatures reaching the 90s again come Friday.