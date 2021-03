El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is anticipating the arrival of a strong Pacific system later this Friday that will drop temperature highs by 20 degrees into Saturday.

The combination of the Pacific system, north eastern cooling and gulf moisture will provided areas throughout Texas and the central U.S. with rain and even snow chances for the weekend.

El Paso and Las Cruces however, will remain clear and dry air from the southwest will continue to flow through the DMA.