Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warming conditions will begin Friday with temperature highs reaching the 50s during the afternoon hours. Winds will remain calm with no chances for rain in the forecast.

Temperatures will see a pretty big jump when it comes to temperatures this weekend. Highs will go from the 50s Friday to the 70s come Saturday.

The warm up will not last long as a pacific system will move into the Borderland area come Saturday night. This will allow winds to increase to speeds 15-20 mph.

Along with winds, Sunday will see a temperature highs difference of nearly 10+ degrees with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average into Monday but will jump back into the 70s by Tuesday. Warmer weather will last until Wednesday night when a second system moves in our direction.

The second system will bring similar conditions to what we will see over the weekend with a nearly 10 degree drop in highs.

No chances for rain are in the forecast for the next nine days.