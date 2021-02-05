Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will be waking up this morning with conditions cooler than the past few days. This is due to the weak cold front that brought windy conditions Thursday.

Temperatures in El Paso will finally see highs in the 60s rather than the 70s Friday afternoon with high staying between 5-10 mph.

Winds will remain slightly breezy during the afternoon hours as they reach speeds of 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will slowly drop into the weekend with temperatures nearing closer to normal with highs reaching the lower 60s.

The “cool down” will be short lived as temperatures will jump nearly ten degrees into Sunday with highs reaching the 70s.

Warming conditions in the 70s will last into the start of next week.

By Friday an upper system will move in our direction providing a nearly 10 degree drop into the 50s with breezy winds and slight chances for rain.