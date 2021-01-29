Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A western system moving east will bring moisture into the southwest. This along with warmer conditions will allow for showers to last into the later morning hours Friday.

Temperatures will rise into the afternoon with highs nearing the 70s. The warm up will not last long as a cold front moves in our direction following Friday mornings showers.

The cold front will provide the region with increasing wind speeds. Strong winds will reach 25-30 mph as they shift from the southeast to the west.

Windy conditions will last into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures highs are expected Saturday as they struggle to reach the mid-60s.

Sunday a warming trend will begin once again with the warmest day in the forecast being Tuesday with highs surpassing 70 degrees.

An upper disturbance will return on Wednesday into Thursday of next week. This will bring a large drop in temperature highs, reaching the lower 50s by next Thursday.

Windy conditions will be accompanied by the cool down.