Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Highs will near the mid 60s Friday afternoon. The warming trend will continue to the start of the following week. Monday is looking like the warmest day at 67 degrees.

The central and eastern part of the nation is looking at a strong artic front making its way down from the north allowing for a big drop in temperatures, however El Paso and Las Cruces will only get knocked down a few degrees.

Temperatures will stay nearly 5-10 degrees above average throughout the weekend into the start of the week with dry and calm conditions.

Tuesday a system will begin to make its way into the southwest from the north.

This low-pressure system will bring cool air that should drop highs from Monday to Tuesday by nearly 15 degrees.

Wind conditions will also be expected with the anticipating system reaching 15-25 mph in most areas.

Rain chances should start to increase Tuesday into Wednesday and will strengthen throughout the week with rain chances reaching 30% by Thursday.

Warm and dry conditions will return by the following weekend.