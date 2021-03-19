Celina’s Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Warm and dry conditions are expected for this weekend with temperatures warming up into the lower 80’s by Saturday.

The warming trend and calm winds come before the Borderland sees its next storm system for the start of the work week.

Temperatures will start to decline, and winds will start to pick up into Sunday afternoon.

Winds will start to increase 15-20 mph Sunday reaching 20-25 mph Monday. This comes as the next system moves into the area from the northern Pacific.

The system will cool down the region into the end of the week with temperature highs reaching the 60s by Tuesday lasting into the end of the week.

Windy days will include Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with the next 10% chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday.