Celina’s Friday Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– An anticipated cold front will bring breezy conditions on Friday and windy conditions for Saturday. Temperatures, however, will stay warmer than average, with highs expected to reach the 70s.

Clear skies and a warming trend will continue into Saturday. Temperature highs will remain 5+ degrees above normal.

Winds will stay on the calmer side for Friday with expected winds to stay between 5-15 mph.

Sunday the cold front will become more prominent allowing for wind speeds to pick up. Speeds are expected to reach 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will cool into the lower 70s by Sunday however, temperatures are expected to pick up once again at the start of the workweek.

The Borderland can expect highs to near and possibly reach the 80s by the end of next week.

Clear conditions remain in the forecast with no rain chances for the next 9 days.