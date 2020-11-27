Celina’s Black Friday Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will drop this upcoming weekend as multiple cold fronts are headed in the direction of the Borderland.

Black Friday, temperatures will be much closer to average than previous days. This comes as a strong trough of cooler Canadian air reaches the Borderland allowing for temperatures to drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s for the start of the weekend.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast as they move in from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Sunday a second system will enter the area this will allow for temperatures to drop once again into Monday.

The second system is a backdoor cold front, flowing from the east that will bring dry cooler air.

This will keep temperatures below average for the rest of next week with temperature highs in the 50s