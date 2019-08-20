Breaking News
Over 500 migrants swarm Brownsville bridge; congressman fears it could ‘turn into chaos’
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Car Wash Forecast- August 18

Car Wash Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Your Car Wash Forecast for August 19th-21st, sponsored by Macy’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story