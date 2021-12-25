Calmer Christmas Day; Winds pick up later tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso weather on Christmas Day has been the perfect present to wake up to, with calm winds and warm temperatures that will last at least until tomorrow.

Afternoon is still quite calm, but those winds will pick up closer to midnight into Sunday due to the cold front coming our way.

This cold front will not really cool us down, we are still expecting to stay well above average with temperatures in lower 70s, but we will continue to feel those winds blowing from 20 to 30 mph through the day tomorrow.

Monday will be quite similar to Sunday, but with slight chances of rain.