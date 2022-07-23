I love the monsoon. I snapped the picture below in Santa Teresa looking east toward the Franklins. Yes, I see a partial rainbow in there too. I love the storms because they make the heat and humidity during the day worth it. El Paso gets almost 60% of its annual rainfall during a very short window known as the monsoon, and last week’s heat wave set us back. We’ve only received 2.00 official inches of rain, and we should be at 3.49 inches by now. Good News: We face the threat of brief, heavy rain the next three days. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect scattered showers and t-showers in the early evening hours. Overnight, the storms will taper off as skies go from partly cloudy to clear. The winds will be SE at 5-15 mph, and the low will be 74.

FORECAST: Sunday will be above normal hot with a high of 100. Expect partly cloudy skies and scattered late day t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. The SE-south winds will range from 5-20 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by late day with scattered t-showers. Some storms may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Monday’s high: 96. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a high of 95. Tuesday could bring some of the strongest storms of the week as well as brief, heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, the chance of storms goes down a bit to isolated late day storms. Wednesday’s high: 97. Thursday will be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a stray storm and a high of 99. Friday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms and a high of 98. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 97 with isolated area t-showers. Sunday will be 100 with potentially strong late day storms.