SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms have the potential to produce brief, locally heavy rainfall, so do not drive into flooded roadways. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.
FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97. West of El Paso has an excellent chance of scattered t-showers, but El Paso itself will only have a slight chance of a stray evening storm. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 97. The east winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Tuesday’s high: 92. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 93. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97. The clouds and t-showers return on Friday with a high of 93. Saturday will bring potentially strong t-showers, a brief, heavy rain threat, and a high of 93.
Brief, Heavy Rain Possible Tonight; Lower Chance of Storms Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
