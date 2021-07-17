Brief, Heavy Rain Possible Tonight; Lower Chance of Storms Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms have the potential to produce brief, locally heavy rainfall, so do not drive into flooded roadways.  The east winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 72.
FORECAST:  Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97.  West of El Paso has an excellent chance of scattered t-showers, but El Paso itself will only have a slight chance of a stray evening storm.  The east winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 97.  The east winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Tuesday’s high:  92.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 93.  Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97.  The clouds and t-showers return on Friday with a high of 93.  Saturday will bring potentially strong t-showers, a brief, heavy rain threat, and a high of 93.

