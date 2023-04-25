EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re expecting to stay in the seasonal lower 80s for Wednesday with some breezes and gusts, but Thursday will be much calmer before a cold front moves in on Saturday.

High temperature for El Paso on Wednesday will climb up to 83 degrees, with the same happening in Las Cruces.

Winds will blow up to 20 mph with some gusts, and up to 25 mph winds after midnight going into Thursday.

Thursday will be calm and warm with temperatures staying in the seasonal mid 80s.

Friday will be much warmer with a high of 89 degrees, but windy conditions will move in Friday night as a cold front enters our area.

This front will cool us down on Saturday to upper 70s.

Expect a pleasant rest of the weekend with temperatures climbing back to 89 degrees on Sunday and even to lower 90s on Monday.