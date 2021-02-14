Borderland Weather Closures and Delays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Weather Authority Alert: At 8 a.m., the temperature at the airport was 24 degrees, with heavy snow.

El Paso should expect moderate to heavy snow to continue, especially east of the Franklin Mountains, until around 1 p.m. Some parts of town could accumulate nearly 6 inches of snow, which will make travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel anywhere unless it is essential. Add in NE winds gusting to 45 mph, and we’ll see areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. (This forecast will be updated)

EL PASO

Traffic & Roadways

Transmountain Closed until Further notice

Ramp from I-10 Westbound to Juarez/US-54 blocked

Schools

UTEP Library Closed Sunday

Warming Centers

Open from 8AM to 8PM from February 14 to February 15:

Galatzan Recreation Center 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Clardy Fox Library 5515 Robert Alva Ave.

Marty Robbins Rec Center 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Memorial Senior Center 1800 Byron St.

Wellington Chew Senior Center 4430 Maxwell Ave.

Pavo Real Senior Center 9301 Alameda Ave.

San Juan Senior Center 5701 Tamburo Ct.



LAS CRUCES

Traffic