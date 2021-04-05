Borderland drought causing desert plants to die out

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The atmosphere in the Borderland continues to remain dry in the Borderland, leaving even desert vegetation longing for water.

KTSM 9 News previously reported the announcement of the cancelation of the annual poppy festival, due to the non-existent bloom after a dry year.

The poppies, however, are not the only vegetation falling victim to the worsening drought.

“Something many have probably noticed is that many of our plants in our own backyards have been suffering, not just because of the winter season, but because of the lack of rain,” said KTSM partner Jason Laney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of El Paso.

The Borderland entered its third consecutive month of an exceptional drought, one the Borderland hasn’t seen since 2011.

The drought has also caused dust to become more prevalent in the Borderland.

“You may have noticed that there has been a lot more dust than maybe last season … and that, of course, is a direct impact from the drought, because it’s not just affecting the United States, it’s affecting our neighbors down in Mexico, as well,” mentioned Laney.

That includes a lot of desert land — something KTSM will talk about much more next week.