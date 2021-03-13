Blowing Dust for Sunday… Again on Tuesday; Lucky Break in the Winds St. Patty’s Day – Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture standing on the roof of our old KTSM studios on Oregon Street downtown. Yes, I had to hang on in the strong wind!

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds. The west winds will range from 15-45 mph. Overnight, the winds will lighten slightly. The low will be 39. Don’t forget to turn clocks FORWARD one hour when you go to bed tonight!



FORECAST: KTSM 9 News has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Sunday. Though the skies will be mostly clear, the strong, gusty winds pick up again by mid morning. West winds will gust to between 50 and 55 mph causing areas of blowing dust and a hazy sky. Sunday’s high: 63. Late Sunday night, the winds will begin to die down. Monday will be partly cloudy with much lighter winds and a high of 71. The SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with no blowing dust. On Tuesday, another significant low pressure system passes through the Borderland causing strong, gusty winds to near 50 mph with areas of blowing dust. Tuesday’s high will be 65 but will feel much cooler. Wednesday is Saint Patrick’s Day and will be a lovely weather day. Enjoy sunshine, light winds, and a high of 67. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 72. Friday will be sunny and 74.