Black Ice, Extreme Cold, Freezing Fog Overnight; More Wintry Weather Wednesday – Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for El Paso, Dona Ana, Otero, Hudspeth, and Culberson Counties until 5 AM Monday. Though the heaviest snowfall has passed, we could still see periodic flurries and light snow overnight. We are in for an extremely cold night with a low of 10.

This is dangerous for pets and pipes, so make plans to protect both right now. Black ice on roadways will be a serious threat. Drive only if absolutely necessary. The NE winds will range from 10-40 mph. By morning, the winds will die down and give way to freezing fog.

FORECAST

Monday will start out cloudy and extremely cold with freezing fog. By mid-morning, the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as the winds slowly shift around from the SW at 10-20 mph. This will warm us up to 39. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty with a high of 55. The SW winds will gust to near 40 mph in advance of another cold front. We could see a few rain showers late Tuesday night. Another cold front blows in on Wednesday with a high of 44*. A much lighter wintry mix of rain and flurries will be possible on Wednesday but nothing like Sunday. Thursday will be sunny and 50. Friday will be sunny and 67. Saturday will be sunny and 73. Sunday will be breezy, sunny, and 70.

LIVE BLOG

6 P.M.

The YWCA says childcare centers and gyms will open at 10 a.m. on Monday. But say they’ll continue to keep an eye on weather and safety conditions.