I normally do not like cloudy days, but with a high of 68 and a little bit of light rain at my house, what a beautiful Saturday. It’s perfect for decorating the tree. I don’t know about your family, but we spend more time goofing around the tree than decorating it! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be cloudy with a continued chance of light rain showers here and there… nothing major. The NE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to a very mild 46.

FORECAST: Sunday will be another cloudy, Seattle-like day with cool breezes, a high of 69, and rain chances. We’ll see a few moments of sunshine now and then. We’ll also see a few scattered light rain showers through the day. The best chance of rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning as a series of upper-level disturbances roll through. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will start out cloudy with a few lingering showers but turn partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Monday’s high: 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 73. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with moderately gusty winds and a high of 66. Thursday will be mostly sunny with light winds and a high of 60. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 70. Saturday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds and a high of 71.