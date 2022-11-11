Happy Veterans Day to all those who’ve served our country. My father and two grandfathers are veterans. In the picture below are my grandparents. My grandfather Stewart Swacker retired a captain in the U.S. Navy. One day when he was about 92, he nonchalantly mentioned to me that he was in the attack on Pearl Harbor. I looked at him in disbelief because he had never told me that all my life. He was a young lieutenant on the bridge of the USS California who had to dive into the sea to avoid the explosions. That sums up the humility and bravery of so many who served this country… quiet heroes that deserve our thanks. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We are in for a very chilly night on this Veterans’ Day. The skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear through the night. The north winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 33.

FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 62. The light winds will shift around to the east-SE at 5-15 mph. Sunday will be sunny and warmer thanks to the SW winds. With a high of 70, the SW winds will range from 10-30 mph. On Monday, a powerful low-pressure system pushes a cold front into the Borderland. With partly cloudy skies, expect NW winds at 15-50 mph. Monday’s high will only be 59 on the way to a low that night of 34. Tuesday will be sunny and 60 with lighter winds. On Wednesday, another cold front pushes in from the NE with chilly, gusty winds. Wednesday’s high: 53. Thursday will touch 32 in the morning before warming to 59 during a sunny afternoon. Friday will be sunny and 64.