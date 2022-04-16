I love Easter so much, but sometimes little kids are not to sure about that Easter Bunny. Below is a picture of my son Mason when he was about 2. He’s probably thinking… “Is it going to eat me or give me candy?” I hope your family has a blessed Easter Sunday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and the west winds will range from 10-25 mph for a while before slowly dying down overnight. The low will be a warmer 59.

FORECAST: Easter Sunday will be a blessed and beautiful day with a high of 86. Enjoy sunny skies and a breezy afternoon. The NW winds will range from 5-20 mph. On Monday, a significant ridge of high-pressure builds up raising high temperatures. Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 92. The winds get stronger on Tuesday, gusting to near 40 mph. Tuesday’s high: 93. On Wednesday, we will be sunny and moderately winds with peak gusts near 35 mph. We will also be slightly cooler with a high of 89. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with light winds. Friday will bring strong, gusty winds and a dusty haze as winds peak at near 55 mph. Friday’s high: 93. A cold front brings moderate winds for Saturday with a high of 81.