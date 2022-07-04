Nothing makes a meteorologist more nervous than July 4 outdoor celebrations and the threat of strong t-showers. In addition to the heavy rain threat, I am concerned about lightning. Please have a quick “B-Plan” ready to go indoors if t-showers pass nearby. Be safe, and Happy Independence Day! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert due to the potential for strong t-showers and the threat of heavy rainfall. Be cautious of dangerous lightning and prepare a “plan B” inside if a strong t-storm moves overhead. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the low will be 70.

FORECAST: The Borderland will face the potential for strong t-showers and heavy rainfall over the next two days. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered t-showers and the threat of heavy rain. Tuesday’s high: 95. The strongest storms of the week seem mostly likely on Tuesday night/Wednesday and will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. A series of upper-level disturbances will cause widely scattered t-showers on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 90. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 95 with scattered evening t-showers. Friday will be partly cloudy and 99 with isolated evening storms. A dome of high pressure settles over the Borderland on Saturday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 100 with a slight chance of storms. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 101 with a slight chance of storms. Monday will be mostly sunny and 102 with a very slight chance of isolated area storms. On Tuesday, the high goes down to 99 with scattered late day t-showers. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 97 with scattered evening t-showers.