Be part of El Paso’s first KTSM Weather Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -The KTSM 9 News Weather Authority team is proud to bring the Borderland’s first KTSM Weather Fest.

Join us as we will have booths with fun interactive weather activities, prizes and much more.

This year, KTSM has partnered up with Clint Independent School District, where students will participate in the city’s very first KTSM Weather Challenge.

The KTSM Weather Challenge will be judged by a group of weather experts, as students from 14 different schools compete for the top prize.

Come and take part in this first of its kind event Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be located at 3801-D Constitution, in West El Paso. It is free to the public.

See you there!