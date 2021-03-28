Back to the 80s Tomorrow; Windy, Cooler Mid-Week; Very Warm Easter – Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s Holy Week and Passover this week, so I shared this striking picture I snapped on a clear day of Sacred Heart Church. May you have a blessed week, and here’s your forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear as the winds remain a light SE breeze at 5-10 mph.  The low will be 43.
FORECAST:  Monday will start a rather significant warming trend as high pressure builds up.  Look for sunny skies and a high of 80.  The SW breezes will help warm us up as well, gusting to near 20 mph.  On Tuesday, the moderately gusty winds return with SW-west winds gusting to near 35 mph, possibly 40 mph.  Tuesday’s high:  85.  On Wednesday, a mild cold front pushes through.  We’ll stay dry, but the high will drop down to 70.  On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high of 71, and a very slight chance of a few drops of rain here and there.  Good Friday will be mostly sunny and 80.  Saturday will be mostly sunny and 84.  Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, with a high of 85.

