Back to the 80s Tomorrow; Windy, Cooler Mid-Week; Very Warm Easter – Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s Holy Week and Passover this week, so I shared this striking picture I snapped on a clear day of Sacred Heart Church. May you have a blessed week, and here’s your forecast.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear as the winds remain a light SE breeze at 5-10 mph. The low will be 43.

FORECAST: Monday will start a rather significant warming trend as high pressure builds up. Look for sunny skies and a high of 80. The SW breezes will help warm us up as well, gusting to near 20 mph. On Tuesday, the moderately gusty winds return with SW-west winds gusting to near 35 mph, possibly 40 mph. Tuesday’s high: 85. On Wednesday, a mild cold front pushes through. We’ll stay dry, but the high will drop down to 70. On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high of 71, and a very slight chance of a few drops of rain here and there. Good Friday will be mostly sunny and 80. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 84. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy, with a high of 85.