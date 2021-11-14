Back to the 80s; Cold Front Wednesday; T-Showers in Your 9-Day Forecast

I love warm weather, and Monday will feel like late summer with a high of 80. I snapped this pic (below) while hiking on the Ron Coleman Trail on the Franklin Mountains. Monday would be the perfect day to hike. Make sure you’re off the mountain before the sun sets because, even though the days have been warm, the nights are cold. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the low will drop to 42 at the airport, near 37 in the valley. The winds will be calm to 10 mph and variable in direction.

FORECAST: On Monday, it’s back to the 80s for a couple days. Under sunny skies, the high on Monday will touch 80 thanks to warm, dry SW breezes at 5-20 mph. On Tuesday, those warm, dry winds get a bit stronger, gusting to near 35 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 82. On Wednesday, the cold front blows in. Expect mostly sunny skies and NW winds gusting to near 40 mph. The high will be 75. The winds settle down on Thursday, but the cool air will mean a high of only 68. Thursday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures quickly start to climb for Friday with sunshine and a high of 76. We stay way above normal through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. Monday will be sunny and 74. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of t-showers as a low-pressure system moves through.