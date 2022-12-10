Have you ice skated downtown at Winterfest this season?? I did yesterday, and the picture below really sums up El Pasoans on ice. Yes, I had to use the “Skate Assist Device” to help me keep from falling. Notice the child who had already gone down on the left. On the right, a young girl has a look of shock at how poorly our little group was skating. HOWEVER… it was super, duper fun and the kids LOVED it! Visit EPWinterfest.com for tickets. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, and the winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph. It will be colder with a low of 34 at the airport, 31 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 71… simply a beautiful day. The SW winds will feel warm and breezy at 5-20 mph. On Monday, the day will start out sunny and calm but end up cloudy with powerful, gusty winds. Gusts could approach 55 mph, which could mean areas of blowing dust. The high on Monday will be 65, but expect a rapid plunge in temperatures Monday night. Late Monday, the rain showers will start to move in. On Tuesday, expect cloudy skies, cold winds, and a chance of light snow flurries early in the morning. With a high of only 49*, the NW winds will gust to near 40 mph. On Wednesday, the skies turn mostly sunny as the high goes back up to 58. Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 61. On Saturday, a cold front moves in with chilly winds, rain showers, and a high of 52.