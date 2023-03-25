What is “Earth Hour?” It’s where everyone on earth turns off all lights and power for one hour to save energy. If you’d like to participate, it’s between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm tonight. Our crew thought it would be fun to start participating early by turning off the lights in the middle of weather. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight as the winds slowly die down to a light breeze. The SW-west winds will range from 10-25 mph before diminishing. The low will be 40.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and warmer with moderate afternoon winds. The west-SW winds will range from 10-30 mph, and high will climb to 71. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 72. A mild cool front moves in on Tuesday dropping the high to 69. On Wednesday, warm winds will take the high temperature up to 80. The skies will be partly cloudy. On Thursday, prepare for strong winds and blowing dust with a high of 80. Friday will bring cooler winds, sunny skies, and a high of 67. Saturday will warm right back up to 76 under sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 81.