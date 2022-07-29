In many ways, the monsoon is like a lottery: will you get rain tonight, or will the storms pass all around you? That’s how I feel this year. We live in the Upper Valley, and we have had only two good t-showers this season. Speaking of chances, many KTSM employees pooled their money (pic below) to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets for tonight’s drawing. I did not buy in, so I wonder if I’ll feel the same about the lottery as I do about rain for my lawn.

Just when you thought the 100s were gone… no! Here comes another high pressure zone this weekend. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may become strong and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Late evening, the storms will taper off to partly cloudy and then clear skies. The east-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. The low will be 72.

FORECAST: Saturday will be partly cloudy and hotter with a high of 98. We’ll see a slight chance of isolated late day t-storms, however the best chance of t-showers will shift west into western New Mexico. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. High pressure is again building up over the Borderland. By Sunday, the high will be back to 100. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Sunday with only the slightest chance of a stray area storm. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be very hot with a high of 102. The skies will be mostly sunny, and we should be storm-free. On Tuesday, the high will be 100 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will bring a round of late day t-storms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 97 with widely scattered t-showers. Thursday and Friday will be muggy with potentially strong t-showers and brief, heavy rain in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s.