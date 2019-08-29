Auto shops and insurance agents flooded with calls after hail storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Following Tuesday night’s hail storm, many El Pasoans were left to deal with the aftermath and damage.

Insurance agents and local auto shops said they were flooded with calls the day after the storm and wanted to educate the public on the best way to get the dents out of your car for the right price.

“If it hits you it hits you, just 30 seconds and it’ll be more than enough to damage your car especially with that big hail we had last night,” Allstate Insurance El Paso owner Salvador Villarreal said.

The golf-ball sized hail damaged many vehicles from denting hoods of cars to cracking windshields.

“We’ve seen a huge influx of phone calls this morning all throughout the day related to the hail claims we had,” Robert Truax, a State Farm agent said.

Truax said hail damage in El Paso is nothing new but he wanted the public to do some educated shopping for the best coverage.

“Last year alone state farm had $21,000 hail related claims they paid out $90 million to those claims the average coverage on those claims around $4,200,” Truax said.

Agents recommend comprehensive coverage deals to save you money in situations like these.

“It could rack up really quickly and we do work with the body shops so we’ve seen estimates go upwards to $10,000 in damage, cars get flat out totaled,” Truax said.

He also advises drivers to keep it local when it comes to auto shops, warning of scammers who try to take advantage of the damage.

“You’re going to see a big influx of fly by night companies who are going to post up hail damage repair we’ve seen a lot of negative experiences with that, so do your homework but ask around it doesn’t hurt to get different estimates from different places but try to keep them within El Paso,” Truax said.