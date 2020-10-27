As the cold moves in, don’t forget the Four Ps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As blustery weather blows through El Paso, it’s important to remember the the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

People

Keep your family warm and check on elderly family or neighbors.

2. Pets

Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside to keep them safe and warm.

3. Plants

Cover outdoor plants or bring them inside, if possible.

4. Pipes

To help prevent breaking and breaks, cover exposed pipes with old blankets or towels or foam coverings.

