As the cold moves in, don’t forget the Four Ps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As blustery weather blows through El Paso, it’s important to remember the the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.
- People
Keep your family warm and check on elderly family or neighbors.
2. Pets
Dogs and cats get cold too. Bring them inside to keep them safe and warm.
3. Plants
Cover outdoor plants or bring them inside, if possible.
4. Pipes
To help prevent breaking and breaks, cover exposed pipes with old blankets or towels or foam coverings.
