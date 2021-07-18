As of 6:10 PM, Today Is the 25th Highest Rainfall Event in El Paso History

Today’s heavy rainfall event made it into the history books in two ways. First, 1.86 inches (and counting) of rain at the El Paso International Airport is a record amount for this day, July 18.
It’s also the 25th highest ranked rainfall event in El Paso history!! Of course, most people remember the terrible flooding of August 1, 2006 in the photo above. Yes, that’s still our greatest rainfall event. But look at the list of rain events below to see that today was not that far behind.
1. 3.52 inches July 31-August 1, 2006
2. 3.32 inches July 21-22, 1880
3. 2.97 inches September 16-18, 2014
4. 2.89 inches August 11-12 2005
5. 2.75 inches June 30-July 1, 1897
6. 2.63 inches July 5-6, 1968
7. 2.52 inches September 10-11, 1958
8. 2.45 inches August 22, 1906
9. 2.44 inches September 21-22, 1974
10 .2.40 inches May 17-18, 1992
11. 2.31 inches August 25-26, 1884
12. 2.30 inches August 8-9, 1984
13. 2.21 inches September 20-21, 1982
14. 2.15 inches September 21-22, 1941
15. 2.08 inches June 27-28, 2021
16. 2.07 inches May 20-21, 1895
17. 2.07 inches September 18-19, 1883
18. 2.07 inches September 28-29, 1932
19. 2.06 inches July 16-17, 1914
20 2.01 inches September 11-12, 1975
21. 2.00 inches August 29, 1878
22. 2.00 inches August 31, 1957
23. 1.95 inches August 13-14, 2004
24. 1.90 inches September 12, 2013
25. 1.86 inches September 17, 2014
25. ****** New Record Today Ties Old Record … 1.86 inches and counting
26. 1.85 inches June 28, 2009
27. 1.79 inches September 11-12, 1964
28. 1.77 inches October 8-9, 1945
29. 1.77 inches August 25-26, 1972
30. 1.77 inches July 26 2008
Historic Data from the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, NM