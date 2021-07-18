As of 6:10 PM, Today Is the 25th Highest Rainfall Event in El Paso History

Today’s heavy rainfall event made it into the history books in two ways. First, 1.86 inches (and counting) of rain at the El Paso International Airport is a record amount for this day, July 18.

It’s also the 25th highest ranked rainfall event in El Paso history!! Of course, most people remember the terrible flooding of August 1, 2006 in the photo above. Yes, that’s still our greatest rainfall event. But look at the list of rain events below to see that today was not that far behind.

1. 3.52 inches July 31-August 1, 2006

2. 3.32 inches July 21-22, 1880

3. 2.97 inches September 16-18, 2014

4. 2.89 inches August 11-12 2005

5. 2.75 inches June 30-July 1, 1897

6. 2.63 inches July 5-6, 1968

7. 2.52 inches September 10-11, 1958

8. 2.45 inches August 22, 1906

9. 2.44 inches September 21-22, 1974

10 .2.40 inches May 17-18, 1992

11. 2.31 inches August 25-26, 1884

12. 2.30 inches August 8-9, 1984

13. 2.21 inches September 20-21, 1982

14. 2.15 inches September 21-22, 1941

15. 2.08 inches June 27-28, 2021

16. 2.07 inches May 20-21, 1895

17. 2.07 inches September 18-19, 1883

18. 2.07 inches September 28-29, 1932

19. 2.06 inches July 16-17, 1914

20 2.01 inches September 11-12, 1975

21. 2.00 inches August 29, 1878

22. 2.00 inches August 31, 1957

23. 1.95 inches August 13-14, 2004

24. 1.90 inches September 12, 2013

25. 1.86 inches September 17, 2014

25. ****** New Record Today Ties Old Record … 1.86 inches and counting



26. 1.85 inches June 28, 2009

27. 1.79 inches September 11-12, 1964

28. 1.77 inches October 8-9, 1945

29. 1.77 inches August 25-26, 1972

30. 1.77 inches July 26 2008

Historic Data from the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, NM