Another Evening of Storms; Heat Wave Starts to Build; 100 by Wednesday? — Your 9-Day Forecast

Look at this beautiful rainbow in New Mexico. Could we see some evening storms as the sun sets tonight? Yes, we could. Also, a huge dome of high pressure blows up over the Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday. I’m playing both days on the hot side.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, and thanks to the humidity and a low-pressure system over southern New Mexico, we’ll see another round of scattered showers and t-showers. Some individual storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. The low will be 70, and the S winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be a much hotter day with a high of 96. As the low-pressure system moves west, temperatures will really start to go up as high pressure builds up in its place. Expect a chance of late day t-storms. The heat wave strengthens midweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 98. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 100. The high-pressure zone reaches its maximum on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, close to midnight, expect potentially strong t-showers as a low pressure disturbance moves in. On Thursday, a series of wave disturbances come through bringing back the chance of scattered t-showers. Thursday’s high: 96. Friday will be partly cloudy and 95 with a chance of late day storms. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 94 with scattered t-showers.