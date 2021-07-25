Another Evening of Storms; Heat Wave Starts to Build; 100 by Wednesday? — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look at this beautiful rainbow in New Mexico. Could we see some evening storms as the sun sets tonight? Yes, we could. Also, a huge dome of high pressure blows up over the Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday. I’m playing both days on the hot side.

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy, and thanks to the humidity and a low-pressure system over southern New Mexico, we’ll see another round of scattered showers and t-showers.  Some individual storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall.  The low will be 70, and the S winds will range from 5-15 mph.
FORECAST:  Monday will be a much hotter day with a high of 96.  As the low-pressure system moves west, temperatures will really start to go up as high pressure builds up in its place.  Expect a chance of late day t-storms.  The heat wave strengthens midweek.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 98.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 100.  The high-pressure zone reaches its maximum on Wednesday.  Late Wednesday night, close to midnight, expect potentially strong t-showers as a low pressure disturbance moves in.  On Thursday, a series of wave disturbances come through bringing back the chance of scattered t-showers.  Thursday’s high: 96.  Friday will be partly cloudy and 95 with a chance of late day storms.  Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 94 with scattered t-showers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header