Ah, yes, the “Misery Meter.” Everyone’s favorite product of 2023! Of course, I’m being sarcastic on that one. We are at 70 100 or above days so far in 2023, a new record. But will we have a chance to add to the Misery Meter this week? I do not think so, but we will be very, very close. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers before 11 pm. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Overnight, the skies will turn partly cloudy with a low of 68.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a muggy feel in the afternoon. With a high of 90, expect the clouds to build up in the afternoon with scattered showers and t-showers. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of pinpoint showers. Monday’s high: 93. Tuesday will be sunny with warm winds and a high of 95. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 95. Expect a slight chance of pinpoint showers. Thursday will be sunny and windy with a high of 97.