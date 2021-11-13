A Warming Trend Takes Us Back to the 80s; Cold Front Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Look at these striking Fall leaves in Las Cruces captured by Penny Duncklee. Gorgeous, right?? So why are the leaves in El Paso taking such a long time to turn red, yellow, and orange? Some trees have changed (sort of), but we’re a little behind. We’ve simply been too warm. Our average high for the first 13 days of this month has been 77 degrees! Since the nights have been colder in Las Cruces, they have the more festive trees. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the low will drop to 40 at the airport, near 35 in the valley. The winds will be calm to 10 mph and variable in direction.

FORECAST: Sunday will be even more beautiful than Saturday and a couple degrees warmer. With a high of 79, enjoy perfectly sunny skies and light NW winds at 5-10 mph. On Monday, it’s back to the 80s for a couple days. Under sunny skies, the high on Monday will touch 80 thanks to warm, dry SW breezes at 5-20 mph. On Tuesday, those warm, dry winds get a bit stronger, gusting to near 30 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 82. On Wednesday, the cold front blows in. Expect partly cloudy skies and NW winds gusting to near 40 mph. The high will be 75. The winds settle down on Thursday, but the cool air will mean a high of only 69. Temperatures quickly start to climb for Friday with sunshine and a high of 76. We stay way above normal through the weekend.