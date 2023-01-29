Karla Draksler and I both love the movies, so you can imagine how glamorous we felt (pic below) when we were handed VIP Passes to El Paso Media Fest, coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Alamo Draft House East. They are featuring over 70 films and lots of local talent. More information? Go to ElPasoMediaFest.com. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds through the night tonight with light winds. The SW breeze will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will drop to 36.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and warm again with a high of 68. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 64. The winds will become moderate by late in the afternoon. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system pushes through from Arizona. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few raindrops… nothing major. Wednesday’s high: 57. On Thursday, the clouds clear out, and the winds will be chilly at times. Thursday’s high: 59. Friday warms right back up to 65 under partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be sunny with warm winds and a high of 70. Sunday will be sunny and windy at times with a high of 71. Monday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds and a high of 73. A cold front blows in on Tuesday.