The Big Game is tomorrow right here on KTSM. When my kids were little, I used to take them to Memorial Park on Super Sunday (pic below). Why? I’m not the biggest football watcher, and Super Sunday was always the BEST day to go to Memorial Park because it was empty. Either way, you’ll love the weather on Sunday. As for the week ahead, we are in for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures. A powerful Pacific low-pressure system will cause very gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be very warm, while Wednesday will become chilly. I forecast from scratch everyday using the graphical models, and Thursday has been radically different data every single day. It’s been difficult to get a lock on that day. It looks as though the day will be DRY at this point. Here is your forecast…

TONIGHT: After the passage of the cold front, the winds will die down tonight. The clear skies mean a very cold night. The SE winds will range from calm to 10 mph, and the low will drop to 26.

FORECAST: Super Sunday will be so beautiful with sunshine, light winds, a high of 63. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph. Monday is Valentine’s Day, and you will fall in love with the sunshine and high of 71. The warm SW breezes will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 76 with gusty winds! The warm SW winds will gust to near 50 mph, and we could see a little dusty haze as a low-pressure system approaches. On Wednesday, that powerful low-pressure system moves through bringing gusty winds, rain showers, and mountain snow showers. Wednesday’s high will drop to 58. The system clears out on Thursday, and the winds will be dry and chilly. Expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 53. Friday will be sunny with a high of 58. Saturday will be sunny and 65.