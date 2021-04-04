A Summer-Like Monday; Gusty, Dusty Tuesday; No Rain in Sight – Your 9-Day Forecast

Get ready for 90s on Monday. If you plant a few flowers, water them well because we will be very warm (way above normal) all week with a 0% chance of showers.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph. The low will drop to 57.

FORECAST: On Monday, high pressure rapidly builds up over the Borderland raising the high to 91! The SW winds will be moderately windy by afternoon, gusting to near 25 mph, below the dust threshold. Tuesday will be “one of those days” with gusty, strong winds and blowing dust. West winds will gust to near 45 mph. Tuesday’s high: 90. On Wednesday, a “cool” front blows in dropping the high to 82. The west-NW winds will gust to near 40 mph. Thursday will be sunny and 85 with light winds. Friday will be sunny and 86. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 87.