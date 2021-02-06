A Stretch of 70s Ahead but a Bitter Cold Front Friday: Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be lighter, meaning a colder night. The SW breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. The low will be 36 at the airport, 33 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a Spring-like feel. The SW winds will pick up in the afternoon and gust to near 25 mph. This will pop the high up to 71! On Monday, enjoy another sunny day with a high of 72. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 72. On Wednesday, the winds pick up in the afternoon with a mild cold front. The skies will turn partly cloudy with a high of 68. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 66. Friday will be cloudy with gusty, cold winds and a high of only 52*, but the temperatures plunge into the low 20s that night with cold, gusty winds! Saturday will be cloudy and 47.