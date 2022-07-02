The high was 99 on Saturday, which is 2 degrees above normal. As for official rainfall, we’ve received 1.82 inches for the whole year. Normal this time of year is 2.44 inches. We are very likely to add to that official airport rain gauge this week with the threat of strong storms by Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall. Occasional gusts will also be possible as area storms break apart. The low will drop to 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 97. By late afternoon, the clouds will build up with isolated area t-storms. By late evening, the storms will fade away. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. The Fourth of July will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered evening t-showers. The chance of brief, heavy rain goes up on Monday. Monday’s high: 96. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered t-showers and the threat of heavy rain. Tuesday’s high: 94. The strongest storms of the week seem mostly likely on Wednesday and will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. A series of upper-level disturbances will enhance the strength of the storms. Wednesday’s high: 90. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 95 with isolated evening storms. Friday will be partly cloudy and 99 with only a slight chance of storms. A dome of high pressure settles over the Borderland on Saturday and Sunday, driving the storms away and raising highs to the triple digits.