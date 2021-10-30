A Not-So-Spooky Halloween Cool Front; Stronger Front Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yes, we’re just a day away from Halloween… Halloween Eve, if you will. A very mild “cool” front comes in tonight, but it should be a very pleasant day and mild night for Sunday. Be safe. Watch those kids like a hawk. Slow down on your way home. Have fun. God bless. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear, but a very mild “cool” front blows in overnight.  The west winds will range from 5-15 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the east slopes.
FORECAST:  Not spooky at all for our Halloween.  A mild “cool” front drops the high to 79.  Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds, and the west-NW winds will range from 5-20 mph, a little breezy at times.  Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and high of 79.  The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph.  Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80.  The winds will start to pick up a bit on Wednesday as the high drops to 76.  That night and Thursday morning, the winds will gust to near 40 mph as a cold front moves in.  Thursday will be sunny with chilly winds and a high of 69.  Friday will be sunny and 79.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header