A Not-So-Spooky Halloween Cool Front; Stronger Front Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yes, we’re just a day away from Halloween… Halloween Eve, if you will. A very mild “cool” front comes in tonight, but it should be a very pleasant day and mild night for Sunday. Be safe. Watch those kids like a hawk. Slow down on your way home. Have fun. God bless. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, but a very mild “cool” front blows in overnight. The west winds will range from 5-15 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the east slopes.

FORECAST: Not spooky at all for our Halloween. A mild “cool” front drops the high to 79. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds, and the west-NW winds will range from 5-20 mph, a little breezy at times. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and high of 79. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80. The winds will start to pick up a bit on Wednesday as the high drops to 76. That night and Thursday morning, the winds will gust to near 40 mph as a cold front moves in. Thursday will be sunny with chilly winds and a high of 69. Friday will be sunny and 79.