A Nearly Perfect Sunday; Into the 80s Starting Monday; More Showers Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I snapped this pic of El Paso Country Club. I don’t play golf very often, but this made me want to get out on the links.

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening.  We could even see a few more light, isolated showers before it all clears away overnight.  The NW wind will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 39.
FORECAST:  Sunday will be just about perfect.  The light SE breezes at 5-15 mph will dry the air out and warm us to 73.  Enjoy sunshine… a beautiful day.  Monday will start a rather significant warming trend as high pressure builds up.  Look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 80.  The SW breezes will help warm us up as well.  On Tuesday, the moderately gusty winds return with SW-west winds gusting to near 40 mph.  Tuesday’s high:  85.  On Wednesday, a mild cold front pushes through.  We’ll stay dry, but the high will drop down to 73.  On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high of 69, and some scattered showers.  Good Friday will be mostly sunny and 79.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header