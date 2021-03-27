A Nearly Perfect Sunday; Into the 80s Starting Monday; More Showers Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this pic of El Paso Country Club. I don’t play golf very often, but this made me want to get out on the links.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early in the evening. We could even see a few more light, isolated showers before it all clears away overnight. The NW wind will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 39.

FORECAST: Sunday will be just about perfect. The light SE breezes at 5-15 mph will dry the air out and warm us to 73. Enjoy sunshine… a beautiful day. Monday will start a rather significant warming trend as high pressure builds up. Look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 80. The SW breezes will help warm us up as well. On Tuesday, the moderately gusty winds return with SW-west winds gusting to near 40 mph. Tuesday’s high: 85. On Wednesday, a mild cold front pushes through. We’ll stay dry, but the high will drop down to 73. On Thursday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, a high of 69, and some scattered showers. Good Friday will be mostly sunny and 79.