Well, my friends, we made it!! October. In my opinion, there’s no place more beautiful in the world than El Paso in October. It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin for the front door and start plotting out the over-the-top Halloween costumes. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze and sip pumpkin spice coffee. Are you ready for a much cooler workweek? Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated area showers early in the evening. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 63.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little cooler with a high of 84. The east-SE winds will range from 5-15 mph with slightly stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. We’ll see some isolated showers and storms west of the El Paso on Sunday. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and 82. Tuesday will turn partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers here and there. Tuesday’s high: 81. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers as a low-pressure disturbance comes through. Wednesday’s high: 80. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 79. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and 80. Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and a high of 79. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers both days. Sunday will be 78. Monday will be 77.