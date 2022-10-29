I love Halloween because my mother always made all my costumes by hand. I was… are you ready for this… a hot air balloon and the Fruit of the Loom Grapes in first and second grades respectively! Well, my mom taught me not to spend a lot of money on a costume but rather to get creative and make a lot of stuff yourself. Below are the official Bettes Family costumes for 2022! Top Gun Maverick. The entire costume cost me $40. I had to buy Corbin’s flight suit because she is in College Station. As for the rest, we pieced and glued it all together by making our own badges and emblems. I hope you have a safe and happy Halloween. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: It will be another crystal-clear night with light winds. The variable breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. The low will drop to 42 at the airport, 38 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few high, thin clouds and a high of 72. The west winds will range from 5-10 mph. Halloween will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 and light winds, a perfect evening for Trick-or-Treating. Tuesday will be sunny and 76. Wednesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 76. On Thursday, the winds will pick up in the afternoon and become quite gusty in advance of a powerful low-pressure system and cold front. Thursday’s high will climb to 77, and the SW winds will gust to 50+ mph, stirring up a dusty haze by afternoon. On Friday, as the low-pressure system approached, look for mostly cloudy skies, chilly gusts, and a high of 61. Early Saturday morning, we’ll see cold rain showers and cloudy skies most of the day. Saturday’s high: 56. Sunday will be sunny and 69.