A Mild, Chilly Halloween Night; Cold Winds Thursday; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, and it’s great that it’s on a Sunday night. It’s been a beautiful, warm day, but remember the temperature will drop quickly after the sun sets, so make sure the kids’ costumes are warm. By the way, the sun sets at 6:17 pm. Have fun. Be safe. Drive slowly. Watch those precious kids like a hawk! Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Trick-or-treating will definitely be more “treat” this year than “trick.”  The skies will be partly cloudy to fair.  The winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph.  Do dress warmly because right after the sun sets, we’ll quickly drop into the low 70s, upper 60s by 8 PM, low 60s by 10 PM, on our way to a low of 54.
FORECAST:  Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and high of 80.  The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80.  West winds will gust to near 25 mph.  The winds will start to pick up on Wednesday as a cold front begins to push through.  Wednesday’s high:  75.  That night and Thursday morning, the winds will gust to near 40 mph as a cold front moves in.  Thursday will be sunny with chilly winds and a high of 67.  On Friday, the winds start to warm us back up to 77.  Saturday will be sunny, warm, and windy with a high of 82.  Cooler winds with a second cold front move in on Sunday dropping the high to 75.

