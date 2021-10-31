A Mild, Chilly Halloween Night; Cold Winds Thursday; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s one of my favorite nights of the year, and it’s great that it’s on a Sunday night. It’s been a beautiful, warm day, but remember the temperature will drop quickly after the sun sets, so make sure the kids’ costumes are warm. By the way, the sun sets at 6:17 pm. Have fun. Be safe. Drive slowly. Watch those precious kids like a hawk! Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Trick-or-treating will definitely be more “treat” this year than “trick.” The skies will be partly cloudy to fair. The winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph. Do dress warmly because right after the sun sets, we’ll quickly drop into the low 70s, upper 60s by 8 PM, low 60s by 10 PM, on our way to a low of 54.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and high of 80. The SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 80. West winds will gust to near 25 mph. The winds will start to pick up on Wednesday as a cold front begins to push through. Wednesday’s high: 75. That night and Thursday morning, the winds will gust to near 40 mph as a cold front moves in. Thursday will be sunny with chilly winds and a high of 67. On Friday, the winds start to warm us back up to 77. Saturday will be sunny, warm, and windy with a high of 82. Cooler winds with a second cold front move in on Sunday dropping the high to 75.