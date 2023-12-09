Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the champions of the inter-station softball tournament!! Yes, the KTSM Peacocks were victorious this year. (Last year, KFOX/CBS4 whooped us, but let’s not talk about that.) KTSM had to win three games to become champions, beating KVIA and KFOX/CBS4. It was a fantastic time for all, and yes, we will have to defend our title in the future. Your very cold forecast is below…

TONIGHT: We are in for a very, very cold night tonight. Under clear skies, the winds will die down completely. The low will drop to 25 at the airport, 21 in the valley.

FORECAST: After a cold morning, Sunday will turn into a beautiful and warmer day with a high 57. The winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph. Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 63. The breezes from the south will feel warmer that day. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and the warmest day of the week with a high of 69. On Wednesday, the skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon with a few drops of rain that evening. Wednesday’s high: 62. Thursday will be a winter-like day with a high of 52. Expect chilly winds and rain showers much of the day.