A Lovely Stretch of October Days; Back to the 90s by Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there any place better on earth than El Paso in October? Look what I saw driving down Montana near Sioux… A PUMPKIN PATCH!! It’s at Beth El Bible Church. We are a mere 29 days away from Halloween.

Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear tonight, and the low will drop to a cool 57. The NW-north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with occasional high clouds. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the high will be 83… a truly beautiful day. Monday will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds and a high of 84. A warming trend will start to push highs up through the workweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 86. Wednesday will be sunny and 87. Thursday will be sunny and 90. High pressure continues to build for the weekend. Friday will be sunny and 91; Saturday, 92. On Sunday, the warm, gusty winds drive the high up to 93 before a cold front comes in on Monday. Monday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 80.