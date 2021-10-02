A Lovely Stretch of October Days; Back to the 90s by Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there any place better on earth than El Paso in October? Look what I saw driving down Montana near Sioux… A PUMPKIN PATCH!! It’s at Beth El Bible Church. We are a mere 29 days away from Halloween.

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear tonight, and the low will drop to a cool 57.  The NW-north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph.
FORECAST:  Sunday will be mostly sunny with occasional high clouds.  The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the high will be 83… a truly beautiful day.  Monday will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds and a high of 84.  A warming trend will start to push highs up through the workweek.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 86.  Wednesday will be sunny and 87.  Thursday will be sunny and 90.  High pressure continues to build for the weekend.  Friday will be sunny and 91; Saturday, 92.  On Sunday, the warm, gusty winds drive the high up to 93 before a cold front comes in on Monday.  Monday will be sunny with cooler winds and a high of 80.

